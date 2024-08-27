Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for students for 2nd 2024 PAK vs BAN Test in Rawalpindi  

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the upcoming second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be free for students at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The move comes after the board granted free entry for the final two days of the series opener at the same venue.

The PCB are battling hard to get the crowd invested in the game, but despite the passion in the country, the team's recent performances have not helped their case by any means. Fans who availed free entry for the final day of the first Test had to witness Pakistan fold out for 146 runs in the second innings, as Bangladesh pulled off a 10-wicket win.

The second Test of the series was initially slated to be held in Karachi behind closed doors due to ongoing renovation work at the stadium ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, later on, the decision was made to assign Rawalpindi the second Test as well.

The PCB outlined the conditions for the students to be eligible to watch the Test match as a free entrant.

"The students are required to be in their uniform and bring their educational institutions cards to enter the stadium. The decision was made to encourage students to come and witness exciting game of cricket between the two sides," PCB's statement read.

The massive defeat to Bangladesh has led to intense criticism by fans and pundits alike and the team has a huge task at hand to win the fans' faith back. The recent loss comes on the back of the team's humiliating group-stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have failed to win each of their nine last Tests at home

The Men in Green's struggles range back to two years, with their last red-ball triumph on home soil coming in 2021 against South Africa. Since then, they have recorded a 1-0 series loss to Australia, a whitewash against England, and a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

To make matters worse, their 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh comes along with a six-point deduction due to slow over rate. The double blow more or less quashes Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin from August 30 onwards.

