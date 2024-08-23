Pakistan Cricket Board makes entry free for remainder of 1st 2024 PAK vs BAN Test in Rawalpindi

Fans will be granted free entry to the Rawalpindi Stadium for the fourth and fifth days of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The first three days of the contest have seen minimal turnout as the Men in Green go through a rough patch.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thus made entry free for the remainder of the Test, which also coincides with the upcoming weekend. A statement from PCB also clarified that the fans who had bought the tickets for the final two days of the Test would receive a refund.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," PCB's statement read.

"The decision was made keeping in view of the weekend, which will allow families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricketing stars and witness action between the two sides," the statement continued.

Rawalpindi will host the second and final Test of the series as well. Initially, Karachi was slated to host the series finale behind closed doors due to stadium renovation for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, the PCB shifted the match to Rawalpindi.

The high-scoring affair between Pakistan and Bangladesh likely to head into the final day

Pakistan recovered from an early stumble after being asked to bat first. From 16/3, the hosts recovered to post a mammoth 448/6 courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's centuries.

Naseem Shah, playing his first Test in over a year, struck early to dismiss Zakir Hasan. Skipper Najmul Shanto failed to make an impression, but the experienced Mominul Haque scored a sublime fifty.

Bangladesh looked solid and held their ground well, but lost Shadman Islam's wicket right at the stroke of tea as the batter was only four runs away from a well-deserved ton. As of writing, Bangladesh are 199/4 after 66 overs and trail by 249 runs.

