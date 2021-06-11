Pakistan Cricket Board plans to host 5 major ICC events from 2024-2031

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to bid for five major ICC events from 2024-2031 when the process for the next cycle begins.

The said events will include the upcoming ICC ODI and T20 World Cups, as well as the Champions Trophy. If the ICC events return to Pakistan, it would be the first time since the 1996 World Cup that the country will host marquee competitions.

A report in The Dawn revealed how incumbent Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani is leading a team preparing bids for the ICC events. As a former ICC chief, Ehsan Mani has prior experience of organizing ICC events, which include the 2007 ODI World Cup in West Indies followed by the T20 World Cup in South Africa the same year.

The publication reported that the ICC has asked cricket boards to share their interest for the next cycle of ICC tournaments. An independent committee formed by the ICC will assess the bids in December 2021 and submit its report with the final decision to be announced next year.

Pakistan’s bid for ICC events has its own challenges

Pakistan hasn't hosted an ICC event in over two decades

The PCB believes the current eight-team Champions Trophy could be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawa­l­pindi and Multan, with a fifth venue in the form of the Niaz Stadium set to be completed next year.

The board hopes to bid for the T20 and ODI World Cups along with other nations. For this, the PCB is keen to link with other Asian countries sans India, namely the UAE, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The political situation with India may prove to be a stumbling block during any bid, considering Pakistan will have a tough time ensuring Indian players' travel to the country in the event of ICC competitions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee