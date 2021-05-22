Pakistan Cricket Board provides injury update on Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been cleared to play for Islamabad United in the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasafter successfully recovering from a toe injury, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Yasir Shah, meanwhile, is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Center in Lahore and a decision on his availability will be made in due course.

Shadab Khan suffered the injury while batting during the second ODI against South Africa. The 22-year-old all-rounder missed the T20I series against the Proteas and the tour of Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that Shadab had completed a period of rehab and would be available for Islamabad's final six games of the season.

"Shadab Khan has been cleared to feature in the remaining six Pakistan Super League matches for Islamabad United while decision on Yasir Shah’s appearance will be made in due course," the PCB said.

"Shadab has completed seven weeks of the required eight weeks of rehabilitation from a left toe injury he sustained batting during the second ODI against South Africa."

"Yasir Shah is making significant improvement since undergoing rehab at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore since the Rawalpindi Test against South Africa. The leg-spinner resumed running and bowling a week ago."

Happy birthday to the incredible Yasir Shah 🎂



He is the fastest bowler to take 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat in just 33 matches ✨ pic.twitter.com/wiqtcZYmPs — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2021

Islamabad United will undoubtedly get a big boost from the timely return of their skipper Shadab. Yasir Shah, on the other hand, is not part of the PSL after being released by Peshawar Zalmi.

Pakistan Cricket Board gets permission to conduct the rest of the PSL in UAE

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details --> https://t.co/WoQQDo61v7 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 20, 2021

The PCB this week received the green light to conduct the remainder of the Pakistan Super League season next month in the UAE. The T20 tournament was suspended in March due to breaches in teams' bio-bubbles.

The official schedule is yet to be released for the second phase of the tournament, but the PCB is keen to conduct it next month as Pakistan have numerous international assignments lined up from July.