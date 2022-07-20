Pakistan cricket team to play 133 matches in 2023-2027 FTP cycle

Pakistan cricket team are likely to play as many as 133 bilateral matches in the next two cycles of the ICC's Future Tour Program (FTP).

The Men in Green will feature in 29 Tests, 49 ODIs and 55 T20Is during this period. Out of Pakistan's 27 series, 15 will be overseas tours while 12 will be played at home. Apart from these, Babar Azam and Co. will also participate in ICC and ACC organized tournaments.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, ICC's FTP is almost finalized. The member nations are likely to meet in Birmingham on July 25 and 26 to put things into order officially.

The Men in Green will however play fewer matches as compared to West Indies (146) and Bangladesh (144).

Here is a detailed list of Pakistan's bilateral series in the 2023-2027 FTP cycle:

June-July 2023: Two Tests, Five ODIs, and One T20I against Sri Lanka (Away)

August 2023: Three T20Is against Afghanistan (Away)

Oct/Nov 2023: ICC World Cup in India

Dec 2023/Jan 2024: Three Tests against Australia (Away)

Feb/March 2024: Three Tests, Three T20Is (Home)

May 2024: Three T20Is respectively against the Netherlands, Ireland and England (Away)

June 2024: ICC T20 World Cup in USA/West Indies

August 2024: Two Tests against Bangladesh (Home)

October 2024: Three Tests against England (Home)

November 2024: Three ODIs, Three T20Is against Australia (Away)

Nov/Dec 2024: Three ODIs, Three T20Is against Zimbabwe (Away)

Dec 2024/ Jan 2025: Two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa (Away)

January 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand (Away)

February 2025: Triangular series (Home)

February/March 2025: ICC Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

May 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh (Home)

August 2025: Three T20Is against Afghanistan (Away)

Sep/Oct 2025: Three T20Is and Three ODIs against Ireland (Home)

October 2025: Two Tests, Three ODIs, and Three T20Is against South Africa (Home)

November 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka (Home)

Jan/Feb 2026: Three T20Is against Australia (Home)

Feb/March 2026: ICC T20 World Cup in India/Sri Lanka

March 2026: Three ODIs against Australia (Home)

March/April 2026: Two Tests, Three ODIs, Three T20Is against Bangladesh (Away)

April/May 2026: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe (Away)

July 2026: Three Tests and Three ODIs against West Indies (Away)

Aug/Sept 2026: Three Tests against England (Away)

October 2026: Three T20Is against Sri Lanka (Home)

October 2026: Triangular series (Home)

November 2026: Two Tests against Sri Lanka (Home)

March 2027: Two Tests against New Zealand (Home)

India and Pakistan unlikely to lock horns in a bilateral series

The 2023-2027 FTP cycle doesn't include any bilateral series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The last time the two neighboring countries played against each other in a bilateral series was in 2012, hosted by India. The tourists won the three-match ODI series 2-1, while both teams shared honors in the two T20Is.

Babar Azam and Co. will face Sri Lanka and Australia four times in the next two cycles. They will lock horns with England and Bangladesh thrice each, while they will play twice each against South Africa, Afghanistan, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and New Zealand.

They will face the Netherlands once in the next two cycles.

