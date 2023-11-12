Pakistan Cup 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Whites vs Multan, Match 24

Two games ended without a result on Day 6 of the Pakistan Cup 2023-24. The games between Lahore Whites and Peshawar, and Karachi Whites and Multan were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Peshawar are leading the points table with five wins and a no result from six games accumulating 11 points. Rawalpindi moved two positions up to second place after registering a three-wicket win over Lahore Blues. They have an NRR of 0.137 with eight points.

Karachi Whites and Multan slid one position down to third and fourth positions respectively, amassing seven points apiece.

FATA moved to fifth with six points following a win over Faisalabad by three wickets. Lahore Blues, Faisalabad and Lahore Whites occupy the bottom three spots respectively.

FATA and Rawalpindi secure three-wicket wins in Pakistan Cup

In the 22nd game of the Pakistan Cup, FATA bagged a three-wicket win over Faisalabad. Batting first, Faisalabad racked up 229-8 in 45 overs. Asif Ali was the standout batter fwith 78 off 72, including six fours and four sixes.

Shahid Aziz and Khushdil Shah scalped two wickets apiece for FATA, while Sameen Gul and Asif Afridi bagged a wicket apiece.

In response, FATA sealed the deal in 44.2 overs after losing seven wickets. No.3 batter Salman Khan Junior was the wrecker-in-chief with a 66-run knock off 74 deliveries with six fours and one six. At No. 6, Mohammad Sarwar scored 44 to take his side to victory.

Moving to the 23rd game of the Pakistan Cup, Rawalpindi secured a three-wicket win over Lahore Blues. Batting first, Blues racked up a total of 256-5 in 45 overs.

Middle-order batters Umar Siddiq (51) and Hussain Talat (69) shone for Lahore to take their side to a competitive total. Kashif Ali scalped two wickets for Rawalpindi.

In the chase, Rawalpindi opener Abdul Faseeh's 114 off 106, featuring nine fours and four sixes, steered his side to a three-wicket win in 44.1 overs. In the middle order, Umair Masood (44) and Mohammad Raza (37) contributed valuable runs.