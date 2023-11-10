Pakistan Cup 2023/24 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Blues vs Multan, Match 20

FATA bagged a six-wicket win over Lahore Whites in the 17th match of Pakistan Cup 2023. This match took place at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Batting first, Lahore Whites posted a total of 128 runs in 38.1 overs. In response, FATA scored 130/4 in 22.1 overs, before rain stopped play. Eventually, FATA were declared winners by six wickets.

In the 18th game, Peshawar secured a 68-run victory over Faisalabad at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Peshawar batted first and scored 264 in 45 overs. In the chase, Faisalabad lost wickets at regular intervals. In the end, Peshawar were declared winners by 68 runs via DLS.

In another match, Karachi Whites registered a 72-run victory against Rawalpindi via DLS. The contest was hosted by Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Karachi Whites batted first and registered a total of 364/7 in 45 overs, thanks to Saim Ayub's 179-run knock. In reply, Rawalpindi scored 169/5 in 27 overs before rain interrupted play. As a result, Karachi Whites secured a 72-run win via DLS.

In the 20th match of the tournament, Multan bagged a 37-run win over Lahore Blues via DLS method. Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad hosted this particular clash.

After losing the toss, Lahore Blues batted first and posted 257/7 in 40 overs. In pursuit, Sharjeel Khan's 82* propelled Multan to 163/4 in 21.2 overs before rain stopped play. Eventually, Multan were declared winners by 37 runs via DLS.

Peshawar strengthen their pole position in the standings

Peshawar Region maintained their pole position after registering a 68-run win over Faisalabad with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.774. Karachi Whites moved one spot up to secure the second rank after their 72-run win over Rawalpindi.

Multan climbed two ranks to occupy the third spot with six points, after three wins and two losses. Rawalpindi slid down two spots to settle at the fourth position, with six points from five matches.

After bagging their second win of the season, FATA climbed one spot up to the fifth position with four points. Lahore Blues slipped two positions to occupy the sixth position with four points.

Lahore Whites and Faisalabad have secured one win apiece to settle at the bottom two positions in the standings, accumulating two points each.