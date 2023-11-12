Pakistan Cup 2023/24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rawalpindi vs Lahore Blues (Updated) ft. Imran Butt and Zahid Mahmood

The 21st match of the Pakistan Cup between Lahore Whites and Peshawar was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Meanwhile, the 22nd game saw FATA beat Faisalabad by three wickets. Batting first, Faisalabad scored 229/8 in 45 overs with Asif Ali scoring 45 off 65. Shahid Aziz and Khushdil Shah scalped two wickets apiece for FATA.

In response, FATA chased down the target in 44.2 overs with Salman Khan Jr scoring 66 runs off 74 balls. His knock included six boundaries and one maximum. He received support from Mohammad Sarwar, who scored 44 off 52.

The 23rd match witnessed Rawalpindi bagging a three-wicket win against Lahore Blues. The latter batted first and posted a total of 256/5 in 45 overs with Hussain Talat top-scoring with 69 runs off 67 balls.

In reply, Abdul Faseeh's 114-run knock of 106 balls propelled Rawalpindi to seal the deal with three wickets and 35 balls in hand.

Unfortunately, the 24th match between Karachi Whites and Multan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the Pakistan Cup after six rounds:

Pakistan Cup 2023/24: Most Runs List

Pakistan Cup 2023/24: Most Runs List (Image via PCB website)

Lahore Blues opener Imran Butt's 37-run knock against Rawalpindi propelled him to occupy the first position in the run-scoring charts with 302 runs at an average of 50.33.

Karachi Whites opener Saim Ayub slid one position down to secure the second rank, amassing 268 runs from five innings at an average of 53.6 and a strike rate of 124.65.

Faisalabad middle-order batter Mohammed Saleem's 31 runs against FATA helped him move four spots up to occupy the third position, accumulating 253 runs from six innings.

Sharjeel Khan (238) and Shan Masood (232) slipped one position down apiece to occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Adil Amin (222), Tayyab Tahir (219), and Haseebullah (208) are ranked between sixth to eighth in the standings.

FATA opener Mohammad Farooq moved one position up after scoring 10 runs against Faisalabad.

Lahore Blues star batter Hussain Talat moved 15 positions up to secure the 10th rank after scoring 69 runs versus Rawalpindi. He has so far amassed 205 runs in six innings.

Pakistan Cup 2023/24: Most Wickets List

Pakistan Cup 2023/24: Most Wickets List (Image via PCB website)

Multan leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood maintained his top position in the wickets tally with 11 wickets from five innings. FATA part-time spinner Khushdil Shah scalped two wickets against Faisalabad to move up by a couple of places and occupy the second position with 11 wickets.

Rawalpindi's Kashif Ali scalped two wickets against Lahore Blues to move three positions up and secure third rank with 11 scalps. Jahandad Khan (11), Hunain Shah (10), and Mohammad Abbas Afridi (9) slipped one position each and are ranked between fourth to sixth in the most wickets list.

Khurram Shahzad scalped four wickets against FATA to jump 15 positions up and occupy seventh position. Umaid Asif (8), Ahmed Bashir (7), and Danish Aziz (7) are the next three ranked bowlers on the list.