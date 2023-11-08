Pakistan Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after FATA vs Multan, Match 16

Karachi Whites beat Lahore Whites by eight wickets in Match No.13 of the Pakistan Cup 2023. The Karachi Whites are currently third in the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.590 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. The Lahore Whites are struggling at seventh with two points and a net run rate of -0.463.

Peshawar beat Lahore Blues by six wickets after chasing down a target of 174 with 57 balls left in their innings. With the win, Peshawar stayed unbeaten in the tournament and are at the top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of 0.340. The Blues were placed fourth with four points and a net run rate of -0.009.

Rawalpindi beat Faisalabad by seven wickets in Abbottabad with 37 balls to spare. Rawalpindi are placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of 0.524 thanks to wins in three out of four matches. Faisalabad is languishing at the bottom with just one win.

FATA moved up to sixth place from the bottom of the table after beating Multan by 60 runs in Mirpur. Multan are placed fifth in the table.

FATA snap losing streak in Pakistan Cup 2023

After being put in to bat first, FATA scored 189 in 42.5 overs. Mohammad Sarwar and Mohammad Farooq scored 53 and 32 runs respectively. Skipper Khushdil Shah chipped in with a 33-run knock. Zahid Mahmood picked up three wickets for Multan.

Barring Sharjeel Khan and skipper Sharoon Siraj, none of the Multan batters managed to step up. Siraj scored 58 runs off 82 balls with three fours and four sixes. But Multan were bowled out for 129 in 33.1 overs.

Irfanullah Shah and Asif Afridi accounted for two wickets each. Khushdil Shah picked up three wickets and rattled the Multan batting unit.