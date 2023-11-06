Pakistan Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after FATA vs Lahore Region Blues (Updated) ft. Haseebullah Khan and Hunain Shah 

Lahore Blues beat FATA by seven wickets in Rawalpindi after chasing down 278 with 19 balls to spare. FATA have lost all three of their matches and are placed at the bottom of the table.

Faisalabad defeated Karachi Whites by seven wickets in Abbottabad. They went past the finish line after chasing down 255 in 40 overs.

Peshawar registered a crucial win after beating Multan by four wickets in Mirpur. Pindi, on the other hand, defeated Lahore Whites by four wickets.

Pakistan Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Haseebullah Khan is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Cup. In three matches, the right-handed batter has notched 201 runs at an average of 100.50 and a strike rate of 81.37 with a top score of 116 not out to show for his efforts.

Mohammad Saleem is second in the list, having scored 156 runs from three matches at an average of 78 and a strike-rate of 84.32 with a top score of 90 not out to his name.

Imran Butt scored a hundred on Sunday and has 147 runs to his name from three games at an average of 49 and a strike-rate of 100.68 with a top score of 128.

Adil Amin, Zain Khan, Zain Abbas, Mohammad Farooq, Zeeshan Malik, Saad Nasim and Tayyab Tahir have also been impressive.

Pakistan Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Hunain Shah of Lahore Blues is the leading wicket-taker of Pakistan Cup 2023. The fast bowler has picked up nine wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 4.80.

Pindi’s Jahandad Khan has also been impressive, having taken eight wickets from three games at an economy rate of 4.66. Kashif Ali, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood and Abbas Afridi picked up seven wickets apiece.

Ahmed Daniyal and Faheem Ashraf accounted for five scalps apiece from three matches.