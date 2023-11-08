Pakistan Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after FATA vs Lahore Region Blues (Updated) ft. Imran Butt and Zahid Mahmood 

Peshawar stayed on top of the points table with wins in all four of their matches in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2023. They defeated Lahore Blues on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. Peshawar chased down a target of 174 with 57 balls left in their innings.

FATA registered their maiden win of the tournament after starting their campaign with three losses on the trot. They defeated Multan by 60 runs after defending a small score of 189.

Rawalpindi beat Faisalabad by seven wickets after chasing 198. Karachi Whites beat Lahore Whites by eight wickets after chasing down a challenging target of 250.

Pakistan Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Imran Butt is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Cup 2023. The Lahore Blues batter has racked up 241 runs from four matches at an average of 60.25 and a strike-rate of 87.63 with one century and one half-century to his name.

Tayyab Tahir of the Lahore Whites is second on the list, having notched up 209 runs from four matches at an average of 69.66 and a strike-rate of 80.38. He has two half-centuries to his name and a top score of 92 to show for his efforts.

Haseebullah Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Saleem, Adil Amin, and Sharjeel Khan have also been impressive.

Pakistan Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Multan’s Zahid Mahmood is the leading wicket-taker in the Pakistan Cup 2023 at the moment. The leg-spinner has picked up 10 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 3.82 with a four-wicket haul to his name.

Hunain Shah of Lahore Blues and Jahandad Khan of Rawalpindi also have picked up 10 wickets apiece, but Mahmood is on top because of his superior average.

Kashif Ali of Rawalpindi has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 3.96. Danish Aziz, Ahmed Bashir, Abbas Afridi, and Mohammad Imran have taken seven wickets apiece.