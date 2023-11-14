Day 7 of Pakistan Cup 2023 (Monday, November 13) saw different outcomes in four different matches. Let's take a look at the results of all four games.

In the 25th match, Faisalabad scored 293/8 in 45 overs. In the chase, Lahore Whites got bundled out for 191 in 43.4 overs, losing the game by 102 runs.

The following match saw Peshawar batting first and getting knocked out for just 112 runs in 33 overs. In reply, FATA sealed the deal in 25.3 overs with eight wickets remaining.

Heading into the 27th encounter, Rawalpindi racked up a total of 242/9 in 45 overs. Multan went past the target in 43.2 overs, winning the game by three wickets.

The Pakistan Cup 2023 Day 7 ended with Karachi Whites beating Lahore Blues. The Blues batted first and scored 197/9 in 40 overs. In their pursuit of a 198-run target, Karachi Whites achieved the target in 28.4 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of Pakistan Cup 2023.

Pakistan Cup 2023/24 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sharjeel Khan"}" data-rowid="1" data-columnid="1">Sharjeel Khan 6 6 1 344 106 68.8 269 127.88 2 1 39 19 2 Shan Masood"}" data-rowid="2" data-columnid="1">Shan Masood 6 6 1 331 121 66.2 324 102.16 1 1 35 6 3 Imran Butt 7 7 0 309 128 44.14 373 82.84 1 1 33 4 4 Saim Ayub 6 6 0 291 179 48.5 232 125.43 1 0 29 15 5 Mohammad Saleem 7 7 1 288 90 48 363 79.34 0 2 25 2 6 Tayyab Tahir 6 6 1 265 92 53 336 78.87 0 2 26 6 7 Hussain Talat 7 7 2 256 70 51.2 293 87.37 0 3 20 5 8 Abdul Faseeh"}" data-rowid="8" data-columnid="1">Abdul Faseeh 3 3 0 236 114 78.67 219 107.76 1 2 26 6 9 Adil Amin 6 6 3 223 74 74.33 264 84.47 0 3 19 3 10 Haseebullah 6 6 1 220 116 44 292 75.34 1 1 21 2

Multan opener Sharjeel Khan propelled from fourth position to secure the top spot in the run-scoring charts after his 106-run knock against Rawalpindi. He has smashed 344 runs from six innings at an average of 68.8.

Karachi Whites' opening batter Shan Masood missed his century by just one run against Lahore Blues to claim the second position. He moved four positions up, scoring 331 runs from six innings at an average of 66.2.

Imran Butt of Lahore Blues has fallen to the third position, scoring 309 runs in seven matches. Similarly, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Saleem have both descended three positions, now holding the fourth and fifth positions with 291 and 288 runs, respectively.

Tayyab Tahir has moved up one position to claim the fifth rank with a score of 265. Hussain Talat, meanwhile, has made a significant climb, advancing three slots to secure the seventh position with a score of 256.

Abdul Faseeh jumped from the 23rd position to the eighth spot with a score of 236, propelled by his 68-run performance against Multan. Adil Amin has slipped from the sixth to the ninth rank scoring 223 off six matches. Meanwhile, Haseebullah completes the Pakistan Cup 2023 top 10 run-getters list, having scored 220 runs.

Pakistan Cup 2023/24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Balls Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave 4 5 SR Econ 1 Zahid Mehmood 6 312 4 212 14 4-44 15.14 1 0 22.29 4.08 2 Khurram Shahzad 5 258 2 216 13 4-32 16.62 2 0 19.85 5.02 3 Kashif Ali"}" data-rowid="3" data-columnid="1">Kashif Ali 7 362 12 263 13 3-25 20.23 0 0 27.85 4.36 4 Khushdil Shah 7 318 0 222 12 3-23 18.5 0 0 26.5 4.19 5 Jahandad Khan 7 356 1 370 12 3-39 30.83 0 0 29.67 6.24 6 Hunain Shah 6 224 5 197 11 6-26 17.91 0 1 20.36 5.28 7 Mohammad Abbas Afridi 5 214 0 171 9 3-54 19 0 0 23.78 4.79 8 Danish Aziz 6 246 6 179 9 3-42 19.89 0 0 27.33 4.37 9 Asif Afridi 7 354 7 224 9 3-15 24.89 0 0 39.33 3.8 10 Umaid Asif 5 222 2 216 8 3-47 27 0 0 27.75 5.84

Multan leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood continues to lead the wicket-taking charts with 14 scalps in six matches with an average of 15.14. He took a three-wicket haul against Rawalpindi.

With 13 wickets to his name, medium-pacer Khurram Shahzad climbed five positions up to occupy the second rank. He picked up a four-fer against Lahore Whites in the recent game.

Rawalpindi's Kashif Ali settled in the third position, taking 13 wickets in seven games. Khushdil Shah (12) was dropped to the fourth spot while Jahandad Khan (12) moved from the fourth to the fifth spot. Hunain Shah (11) and Mohammad Abbas Afridi (9) slipped a position each to hold on to sixth and seventh ranks.

With nine wickets Danish Aziz moved up from 10th rank to secure the eighth spot. Asif Afridi (9) also gained two positions to claim the ninth rank. Umaid Asif (8) descended two positions to settle with the 10th rank.