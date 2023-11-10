Pakistan Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Blues vs Multan (Updated) ft. Saim Ayub and Zahid Mahmood

FATA bagged a six-wicket comprehensive victory over Lahore Whites in the 17th match of Pakistan Cup at Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday, November 9.

After losing the toss, Lahore Whites got bundled out for just 128 runs in 38.1 overs. No.9 batter Ahmed Daniyal was the top-scorer with 32 runs. Asif Afridi and Khushdil Shah bagged three wickets apiece for FATA.

In reply, FATA chased down the target in just 22.1 overs, thanks to Mohammad Farooq, Samiullah Jr and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi's 30-plus scores. Mohammad Rameez Jr bagged two wickets for Lahore Whites.

Moving to the 18th game, Peshawar secured a 68-run win against Faisalabad at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Batting first, Peshawar racked up a total of 264 runs in 45 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan’s 66 and Kamran Ghulam's 63 runs were crucial in putting up a dominating total. Arshad Iqbal was the lone standout bowler with a fifer for Faisalabad.

In the chase, Faisalabad lost wickets at regular intervals and reached 142/7 in 27.3 overs before rain stopped play. Eventually, Peshawar bagged a 68-run win via DLS method. Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi and Azam Khan scalped two wickets each for Peshawar.

In the 19th game, Karachi Whites secured a 72-run win against Rawalpindi at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Batting first, Karachi Whites scored a whopping 364/7 in 45 overs. Opener Saim Ayub was the star batter for Karachi with his 179-run knock off 157 balls, featuring 15 fours and 11 sixes.

In response, Rawalpindi scored 169/5 in 27 overs before rain interrupted play. Eventually, Karachi Whites were declared winners by 72 runs via DLS. Spinner Noman Ali bagged three wickets for Karachi.

In the 20th contest of the tournament, Multan registered a 37-run victory against Lahore Blues at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

Lahore Blues, after losing the toss, batted first and posted a total of 257/7 in a rain-curtailed 40-over game. Opener Rizwan Hussain's 62 was crucial at the start with Hussain Talat contributing 70 runs. Tahir Hussain scalped three wickets for Multan.

In reply, Sharjeel Khan's 82-run unbeaten knock kept Multan on top before rain stopped play. In the end, Multan scored a 37-run victory via DLS.

Pakistan Cup 2023/24 Most Runs List

Karachi Whites opener Saim Ayub smacked a big hundred (179) against Rawalpindi to move up from 29th position to the pole spot in the run-scoring tally, amassing 268 runs from five innings.

Lahore Blues opening batter Imran Butt slid down to the second rank with 265 runs at an average of 53. Multan opener Sharjeel Khan ascended three spots to occupy the third slot, accumulating 238 runs from five innings.

Karachi Whites' Shan Masood (232) held on to the fourth position with Faisalabad's Mohammed Saleen (224) in fifth spot. Peshawar's Adil Amin occupies the sixth rank with 222 runs. Lahore Whites' Tayyab Tahir (219) slipped down from second spot to seventh rank.

Haseebullah (208), Asad Shafiq (203) and Mohammad Farooq (196) occupied the eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively. Haseebullah slid down from third position, while Farooq slipped from seventh spot.

Pakistan Cup 2023/24 Most Wickets List

Multan leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood maintained his pole position, scalping 11 wickets from five innings at an average of 15.72. Rawalpindi medium pacer Jahandad Khan moved up one position to secure the second rank with 11 wickets at an economy of 6.05.

Lahore Blues pacer Hunain Shah slid down one position to the third rank with 10 wickets from five innings at an average of 16. Khushdil Shah (9) moved up from ninth position to the fourth spot. Mohammad Abbas Afridi climbed from seventh position to the fifth slot.

Kashif Ali (9) and Ahmed Bashir (7) are holding the sixth and seventh slots respectively. Danish Aziz (7), Faheem Ashraf (7) and Mubasir Khan (7) are the next three ranked bowlers in the tally.