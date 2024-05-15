"Pakistan declares 2 days national holiday after it beats Ireland & wins 1st series since 2021"- Top 10 funny memes from 3rd Pakistan vs Ireland T20I

Pakistan beat Ireland comfortably by six wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday, May 14, at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. Courtesy of the win, the Men in Green have won the series by a 2-1 margin and lifted the trophy.

After being asked to bat first, Ireland managed to score a respectable total of 178/7 in 20 overs. Captain Lorcan Tucker led his side from the front with a brilliant knock of 73 (41), while Andrew Balbirnie (35) and Harry Tector (30) provided able support in the batting department. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi stole the show for the visitors with the ball, ending up with impressive figures of 4-0-14-3.

In reply, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub (14) early in the third over with just 16 on the scoreboard. Their batting linchpins, Babar Azam (75) and Mohammad Rizwan (56), hit magnificent half-centuries and stitched a 139-run partnership for the second wicket to put their side in the driver's seat. After their departures, Azam Khan (18*) played a brisk cameo to take his side home in 17 overs.

Cricket fans enjoyed the third T20I between the two teams on Tuesday and expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We tried to play our best cricket here"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the series victory against Ireland

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reflected on the win in the final T20I at the post-match presentation, saying:

"To be honest, credit goes to the Ireland batters for batting the way they did in the first 10 overs. After the 10th over all our bowlers came back strongly. I think the last four overs in the death we were good. We enjoyed the crowd support. We tried to entertain the crowd. We tried to play our best cricket here."

On his partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, Babar added:

"Yes we have a good communication in the middle. We have played a lot of cricket together. We keep talking about the run rate and target the bowlers and play to our strengths. We were trying to match the run rate."

On the road ahead, he continued:

"Yes we have a big tournament coming. We have had good practice. Now we are looking forward to the England series. Few mistakes here and there which we need to discuss."

Pakistan will now travel to England to take part in a four-match T20I series against the hosts. The series will commence on May 22 at Headingley, Leeds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback