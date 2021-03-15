Pakistan dubious about taking part in 2021 Asia Cup - Reports

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) planning to conduct the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) games in June, the nation's participation in the 2021 Asia Cup remains doubtful.

According to India Today, PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani conveyed to the PSL franchises that the governing body isn't in favor of taking part in the Asia Cup this year.

The report further revealed Mani met with the PSL franchise owners in a virtual meeting recently. During the session, he briefed his intentions of conducting the remaining 20 PSL matches in June.

It was previously decided the 2021 Asia Cup would be played in a T20 format to help preparations for the T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year. The Asia Cup adapted the T20I format for the first time in 2016 for the same reason.

The 2021 Asia Cup could be postponed to 2023

According to the source, Ehsan Mani said that there is a possibility that the Asia Cup could be moved to 2023. With Team India set to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, there are also a few doubts about their participation.

The 50-over format could be adapted again if the Asia Cup is played in 2023, in what could be a prelude to the 50-over World Cup that year.

“Mani made it clear that there was little possibility of the tournament being held this year and it would be moved to 2023 due to the commitments of the participating teams,” the source said.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises wanted the tournament to be played in April

Some PSL franchises wanted the tournament to resume in April. However, since Pakistan will tour South Africa next month for three Tests and four T20Is, Ehsan Mani stated they can't meet this demand.

Mani informed the franchises that they can't request Cricket South Africa (CSA) to postpone the tour due to a few obligations.

“The PCB chairperson made it clear they could not do this as they had good relations with CSA, which had supported Pakistan cricket by sending its full test team to Pakistan in February,” the source further added.

