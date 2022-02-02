"Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer" - Sarfaraz Ahmed takes dig at Salman Butt in cryptic tweet

Sarfaraz Ahmed took potshots at former captain Salman Butt in a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, February 2.

Ahmed is currently leading Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. He took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he wielded a sharp dig at Butt. Ahmed said that a player who sold his country while ‘on duty’ should be the last one to question the intention and morality of others.

Ahmed wrote:

‘’Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying’’ (Those who sold Pakistan while ‘on duty’ should be the last person to judge the intention of others).

Sarfaraz Ahmed @SarfarazA_54 Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai . #justsying Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying

Salman Butt had urged Sarfaraz Ahmed to focus on his own performance

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s tweet comes after Salman Butt recently urged the wicketkeeper-batter to focus on his own performance and not bother about others in the team.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Butt said that Ahmed was only creating difficulties for himself. He also said that Ahmed should focus on regaining his place back in the national team. Butt pointed out that the former captain has been travelling with the team as a second-choice stumper in the last 18 months, writing:

“He (Sarfaraz) is not doing any favour for himself. He is only creating difficulties for himself, and I’m sure he won’t have any answer for that today."

"He needs to concentrate on himself; he needs to look after his own performance, as he has been travelling with the Pakistan team as a second-choice wicketkeeper in the past 1.5 years. He needs to look after his own performance and not interfere with others’.’

Fatima Mohsin 🇵🇰 @MahamOfficial_2 This is What Salman Butt Said About Sarfraz Ahmad This is What Salman Butt Said About Sarfraz Ahmad https://t.co/UgjpCTrBlN

Ahmed has endured a poor time with the bat in the ongoing PSL season. In 3 games, he has managed only 37 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 115.62.

His team has lost two of their first three games, with their latest defeat coming against Multan Sultans. That game marked the first instance of a PSL team losing a game while chasing.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ahmed managed an underwhelming 23-ball 21 while batting at No 4, leading to huge criticism from former players like Butt.

Edited by Bhargav