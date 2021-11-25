"Well done to those who think the team has started to perform better after my departure" - Misbah-ul-Haq's swipe at critics

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has hit out at critics who feel that the national team’s performance has improved following his resignation.

Misbah and Waqar Younis quit as Pakistan’s head coach and bowling coach respectively just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then appointed Saqlain Mushtaq as interim head coach, while Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander were roped in consultant coaches for the ICC event. Pakistan were unbeaten in the Super 12 round before going down to Australia in the semi-final.

Speaking about Pakistan’s performance, Cricket Pakistan quoted Misbah as telling the media:

"Well done to those who think that the team has started to perform better after my departure. I am also happy to see the Pakistan team winning.”

The former Pakistan captain also made it clear that he has no intention of reapplying for the post of head coach. He stated:

"The team is performing under Babar Azam's captaincy while Saqlain Mushtaq is managing the players really well. Our Test side is strong and can beat Bangladesh at their home.”

Pakistan clinched the three-match series against Bangladesh 3-0. The first Test of the two-match series between the countries will begin on Friday, November 26 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

“The cricketers themselves can make a better decision” - Misbah-ul-Haq on Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez

The T20 World Cup 2021 saw veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez turn out for Pakistan. Following the ICC event, questions are being raised about their future since Hafeez is 41 and Malik 39.

Asked about what the future holds for the senior men of Pakistan cricket, Mishbah replied that the duo are best suited to make their respective decisions. He said:

"The cricketers themselves can make a better decision regarding their future. They know better how long they can play for the national team and play their part in victories."

Both Hafeez and Malik will skip the home T20 series against West Indies next month. While Hafeez missed the Bangladesh T20Is as well, Malik was forced to skip the final T20I against Bangladesh due to his son’s illness.

Edited by Sai Krishna