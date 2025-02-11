Pakistan name Haris Rauf’s replacement for Tri-nation series 2025

Pakistan cricket team will be without Haris Rauf for their crucial tri-series clash against South Africa on Wednesday in Karachi and the final, should they reach it. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named uncapped left-arm pacer Akif Javed as his replacement and the left-arm seamer could make his debut against the Proteas on Wednesday.

The right-arm pacer sent down only 6.2 overs in the opening game of the tri-series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore before walking off. He had picked up the vital wicket of Tom Latham, dismissing him for a duck, but the hosts conceded 330 and eventually lost by 78 runs.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in his lower chest wall, prompting him to miss the remaining fixtures.

Trending

However, the board asserted that he will be fully fit for Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. Rauf was especially lethal when the Asian Giants ended their ODI series win drought in Australia last year as he took 10 wickets, rattling the Men in Yellow with his raw pace. Meanwhile, the uncapped Javed was impressive in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he took 20 wickets in 11 innings at 14.30.

Naseem Shah hopeful of Pakistan coming back strongly against South Africa

Naseem Shah. (Image Credits: PCB X)

Meanwhile, fellow pacer Naseem Shah acknowledged that the home side were far from their best against the Kiwis in Lahore and stressed the need to adapt better in Karachi. He said during the presser on Monday:

"As a fast bowler, you cannot afford to think negatively after just one match. In our last two series in Australia and South Africa, our fast bowlers delivered exceptional performances, so I have no doubt that we will regroup and come back stronger. We understand that our performance in the last match was below expectations, but cricket is all about learning and adapting. I have full faith in our bowling attack, and we are determined to rectify our mistakes and give our best in the coming games."

Pakistan can progress to the tri-series final with a win against South Africa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️