Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rawalpindi Women vs Multan Women, Match 15

A total of three matches were played on Monday, January 22 in the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024. Lahore Women defeated Karachi Women by nine runs in the first game of the day. Quetta Women won their match against Peshawar Women by 65 runs. The third match between Rawalpindi Women and Multan Women was a low-scoring affair and Multan won by seven wickets.

Lahore are still at the top of the points table with five wins in five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +3.430. Karachi have retained their position in the second place and have won three out of five matches.

Multan and Rawalpindi have switched places with each other and are ranked in third and fourth positions, respectively. Multan have won three matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.418. Rawalpindi have a Net Run Rate of +0.363 and have won two out of five matches.

Quetta and Peshawar are still in the last two places in the points tally. The former have won two out of five matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.012. Peshawar, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of this season.

Quetta's dominant performance helps them secure 65-run victory over Peshawar

Quetta posted a total of 165 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs against Peshawar. Dua Majid was the highest scorer, making 56 runs off 41 deliveries. Peshawar's bowlers Tehzeeb Shah, Momina Riasat, Aleena Shah, and Seema Gul each picked up one wicket. Peshawar could only make 100 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their innings, losing the match by 65 runs.

Karachi won the toss and elected to bowl against Lahore Women. Lahore posted a total of 149 runs for the loss of five wickets. Bismah Maroof played a crucial innings, scoring 54 runs off 47 deliveries. Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs for Karachi.

Omaima Sohail scored 46 runs for Karachi as they could only make 140 runs for the loss of six wickets in their innings. Lahore won the match by nine runs, and Maroof was awarded the Player of the Match.

Multan won the toss and elected to bowl against Rawalpindi. Rawalpindi were bundled out for just 110 runs, and only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Noor-ul-Iman was the most successful bowler for Multan, picking up four wickets for 15 runs in four overs.

Gull Feroza scored 61 runs off 55 deliveries for Multan as her team successfully chased down the target of 111 runs in 19.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

