Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rawalpindi vs Multan (Updated) ft. Aliya Riaz and Nashra Sandhu

Peshawar Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Quetta Women in the 25th match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on January 29. Fareeha Mehmood played a fine knock of 56 runs off 59 deliveries while Tuba Hassan scored 52 runs off 56 deliveries. As a result, Quetta posted a total of 155 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Peshawar managed just 72 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 83 runs. Ayesha Asim and Tuba Hassan picked three wickets each for Quetta.

In the 26th match, Karachi Women won the toss and elected to field against Lahore Women. Bismah Maroof emerged as the highest scorer for Lahore and made 47 runs off 72 deliveries. Her innings guided Lahore to a total of 127 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Fatima Sana and Omaima Sohail took two wickets each for Karachi.

Karachi had a decent start as the openers added 41 runs for the first wicket. However, they lost a couple of quick wickets during the latter half of their innings. They scored 124 runs and lost the match by a mere margin of three runs. Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 19 runs in four overs.

Multan Women faced Rawalpindi Women in the 27th match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Aliya Riaz scored 118 runs off 64 deliveries. Rawalpindi posted a mammoth total of 182 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Gull Feroza and Saiqa Riaz had a decent outing with the bat for Multan and scored 78 and 49 runs, respectively. However, no other batter touched the double-digit mark as Multan could score only 155 runs and lost the match by 27 runs.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Team Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 9 9 453 4 113 90.6 145.66 1 3 62 9 2 Gull Feroza Multan Women 9 9 412 4 78 82.4 113.5 0 4 50 1 3 Javeria Khan"}">Javeria Khan Karachi Women 9 9 312 2 74 44.57 112.23 0 2 37 1 4 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 9 9 312 3 118 52 145.12 1 2 38 14 5 Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 9 9 267 3 70 44.5 143.55 0 2 35 6 6 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 9 9 234 0 63 26 92.49 0 2 39 0 7 Dua Majid Quetta Women 9 9 214 0 56 23.78 94.69 0 1 29 0 8 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 8 8 209 3 106 41.8 125.9 1 1 29 4 9 Muneeba Ali Karachi Women 9 8 203 0 64 25.38 117.34 0 2 27 2 10 Natalia Parvaiz Rawalpindi Women 9 9 189 2 62 27 108 0 2 23 4

Sidra Amin continues to remain in the first position on this list. She has amassed 453 runs in nine innings at an average of 90.60.

Gull Feroza became the second batter to cross the 400-run mark this season. She has 412 runs to her name in nine matches at a strike rate of 113.50.

Javeria Khan is still the third-highest run-scorer this season. She has made 312 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.57 and a strike rate of 112.23.

Aliya Riaz has jumped to fourth place from seventh after scoring a century in her latest outing. She has made a total of 312 runs in nine matches at an average of 52.

Tuba Hassan has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has made 267 runs in nine outings at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 143.55.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Team Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Ghulam Fatima"}">Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 9 18 156 3-13 8.67 4.46 11.67 0 0 2 Syeda Aroob Shah"}">Syeda Aroob Shah Karachi Women 9 14 157 3-16 11.21 4.91 13.71 0 0 3 Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 9 14 196 4-19 14 5.91 14.21 1 0 4 Rameen Shamim Karachi Women 9 12 176 2-12 14.67 5.03 17.5 0 0 5 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 9 11 165 3-4 15 5.5 16.36 0 0 6 Noor-ul-Iman Multan Women 6 9 133 4-15 14.78 6.6 13.44 1 0 7 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 8 9 146 3-24 16.22 4.71 20.67 0 0 8 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 9 9 238 2-13 26.44 7.32 21.67 0 0 9 Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 9 8 205 3-13 25.63 7.32 21 0 0 10 Ayesha Asim Quetta Women 9 7 90 3-10 12.86 6.43 12 0 0

Ghulam Fatima is miles ahead of other bowlers on this list and has picked 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 8.67.

Syeda Aroob Shah and Nashra Sundhu have taken 14 wickets each and are in the next two places. Sandhu was earlier in fifth position.

Rameen Shamim is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets this season. Tania Saeed has slipped to fifth place from third and has picked 11 wickets at an average of 15 in nine matches.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App