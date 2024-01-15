Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rawalpindi Women vs Peshawar Women (Updated) ft. Javeria Khan & Tania Saeed

On Monday, January 15, a total of three matches were played in the Pakistan Women's T20 2024. In the first match, Karachi faced Quetta, where Quetta won the toss and elected to field. Karachi lost their first five wickets for just 28 runs.

Javeria Khan played a fine knock of 74 runs off 80 deliveries to remain unbeaten. Her innings helped Karachi post a total of 119 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Khairun Nisa took three wickets for 14 runs in three overs to emerge as the most successful bowler.

Fareeha Mehmood scored 63 runs off 79 deliveries for Quetta to help them win the game. They reached the target of 120 runs on the penultimate delivery with six wickets in hand. Mehmood won the Player of the Match award.

In the second match between Multan and Lahore, Multan won the toss and elected to bat. They were bundled out for just 69 runs and only four batters managed to make a double-digit score. Ghulam Fatima was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Openers Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Ameen helped Lahore win the match by 10 wickets in 8.4 overs. Shamas was the highest-scorer and made 35 runs off 40 deliveries.

In the third game of the day, Rawalpindi won the toss against Peshawar and elected to bowl. Peshawar could make only 51 runs before they were bundled out in 12 overs. None of the batters managed to cross the 15-run mark. Tania Saeed had a great outing with the ball for Rawalpindi and took three wickets for just four runs in two overs.

Rawalpindi reached the target of 52 runs in just 6.2 overs and won the match by seven wickets. Aliya Riaz, who picked two wickets for 13 runs, scored 23 runs off 13 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Javeria Khan Karachi Women 1 1 74 1 74 -- 129.82 0 1 11 0 2 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 1 1 63 0 63 63 103.28 0 1 10 0 3 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 1 1 35 1 35 -- 116.67 0 0 7 0 4 Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 1 1 34 1 34 -- 200 0 0 3 2 5 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 1 1 31 1 31 -- 140.91 0 0 5 1 6 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 1 1 23 0 23 23 176.92 0 0 4 1 7 Umm-e-Hani Multan Women 1 1 20 0 20 20 68.97 0 0 2 0 8 Maham Manzoor Karachi Women 1 1 17 1 17 -- 80.95 0 0 1 0 9 Saiqa Riaz Multan Women 1 1 14 1 14 -- 66.67 0 0 1 0 10 Gull Rukh Multan Women 1 1 14 0 14 14 63.64 0 0 3 0

Javeria Khan and Fareeha Mehmood scored a half-century each. They are placed in the first two places. Javeria made 74 runs, while Fareeha scored 63 runs.

Sadaf Shamas is in third place on this list. She made 35 runs off 30 deliveries in her first outing. Tuba Hassan finished the day as the fourth-highest run-scorer and played a knock of 34 runs. Sidra Ameen made 31 runs off just 22 deliveries and is currently in fifth position.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches WKTS Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 1 3 4 3-4 1.33 2 4 0 0 2 Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 1 3 13 3-13 4.33 3.25 8 0 0 3 Khairun Nisa Quetta Women 1 3 14 3-14 4.67 4.67 6 0 0 4 Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 1 2 1 2-1 0.5 0.32 9.5 0 0 5 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 1 2 1 2-1 0.5 0.33 9 0 0 6 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 1 2 13 2-13 6.5 6.5 6 0 0 7 Fatima Shah Rawalpindi Women 1 1 1 1-1 1 1 6 0 0 8 Aima Saleem Rawalpindi Women 1 1 1 1-1 1 1 6 0 0 9 Tehzeeb Shah Peshawar Women 1 1 11 1-11 11 11 6 0 0 10 Noreen Yaqoob Lahore Women 1 1 15 1-15 15 3.75 24 0 0

Tania Saeed, Ghulam Fatima, and Khairun Nisa took three wickets each on the first day. They are placed in the first three positions on this list.

Nashra Sandhu and Waheeda Akhtar picked two wickets each and are placed in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

