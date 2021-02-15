Need to play spin better if we are to do well in T20 World Cup in India: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq believes Pakistan need to play spin better if they want to do well in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pakistan recently won the three-match T20I series against South Africa by a 2-1 margin. However, Tabraiz Shamsi exposed Pakistan's inability to play spin as he returned with figures of 4-25 in the last T20I.

The South African spinner played all three T20I games and had an economy rate of 5.06. Following the series win, Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that Pakistan need to work on playing spin bowling better. He added that his side will have to master the art of playing spin because the T20 World Cup will be played in India.

"Think batsmen from both sides struggled in this series also because the spinners bowled well. But yes our batting against spin is something we need to look at and improve as even we can see the errors. The fact is we are not playing spin well, and if we are to do well in India where the World Cup is to be held, we have to learn to play spin better and improve the way we play spinners," the Pakistan coach said after the series win.

The hosts won both the Test and T20I series against South Africa, giving them immense confidence for the time being. Pakistani players will now focus on the PSL, which will start on February 20.

"Will have a good pool of players to choose from" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq said he isn't worried about the upcoming T20 World Cup as there is still enough time. He is confident that Pakistan will have a good pool of players to choose from, primarily because of the PSL.

"The good thing is that now after the PSL we will have a good pool of players, seniors and youngsters to choose from. I am not worried about the World Cup now as there is still time some eight months and we still have some 20 matches ahead of us, so I think we will have a good pool of players to choose from going forward to the World Cup," Misbah-ul-Haq added.

Pakistan were without Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shadab Khan for the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa. They will undoubtedly be in the scheme of things when the Pakistani selectors pick the team for the T20 World Cup.