"Pakistan were PATHETIC, it’s the only way to describe a performance like that" - Michael Vaughan after England win 1st ODI by 9 wickets

Michael Vaughan has branded Pakistan's performance in the first ODI as 'pathetic' after the visitors slumped to a nine-wicket loss to England. Pakistan failed to put up much resistance with the bat as they were bowled out for just 141 runs in 35.2 overs while batting first.

England were rocked ahead of the Pakistan series as seven members of their contingent tested positive for COVID-19. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had to announce an entirely new squad for the limited-overs series against Pakistan just two days before the first game.

The hosts, however, easily won the first ODI, chasing down the target of 142 inside 22 overs. Following the game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to lash out at Pakistan's shambolic performance against what was England's second-string squad. The former England captain tweeted:

“For England, to rock up only yesterday as a team and perform like they did tells us so much about the culture of the white ball team, very, very impressive. For Pakistan they were PATHETIC. It’s the only way to describe a performance like that..."

Saqib Mahmood was the star of the show for England with the ball, returning with figures of 4-42 and winning the Man of the Match award. On the batting front, Dawid Malan (68*) and Zak Crawley (58*) shared an unbeaten 120-run stand for the third wicket to guide England to a clinical victory.

"Credit to England bowlers, they took the momentum away" - Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan were rocked by losing early wickets as Saqib Mahmood struck twice in the opening over of the game. Fakhar Zaman (47) and Shadab Khan (30) were able to put up some resistance, but England were too good on the day.

Babar Azam fell for a duck on the third delivery of the match. In the post-match presentation, the Pakistan skipper was all praise for the English bowlers for never allowing them to settle in the middle. He said:

"They picked up early wickets and that never allowed us to score big. Credit to England bowlers for taking wickets as that took the momentum away. Zaman did carry his form from PSL. We are looking forward to the next game."

Pakistan will be keen to bounce back in the second ODI, which will be played at Lord's on July 10.

