Pakistan name 18-man squad for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh; Iftikhar Ahmed in for Mohammad Hafeez

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a 18-man squad for their upcoming three-match T20 series in Bangladesh. As unveiled before, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has opted out of the series, wanting to give youngsters a chance.

Hafeez, who discussed the matter with chief selector Mohammad Wasim before withdrawing, remains the only change from their 2021 World T20 squad. Hard-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has earned selection, while the middle-order also includes Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah.

Ahmed had been in sublime form during the National T20 Cup that occurred before the World T20. He slammed 409 runs at 102.25, striking at 170.41 and finished as the second-highest run-getter. Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah are part of the contingent in the UAE; however, they haven't played yet.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in three T20s in Dhaka on November 19th, 20th, and 22nd. The tourists' squad for two Tests, scheduled in Chittagong from 26th-30th November and 4th-8th December in Dhaka, is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the PCB has retained the same management, which is currently in the UAE for the T20 World Cup. However, batting consultant Matthew Hayden will no longer be continuing due to prior commitments.

Pakistan's 18-man squad for the three-match T20 series in Bangladesh:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik and Usman Qadir.

As for Pakistan's performance in the prevailing World Cup, they are the only unbeaten side in the competition. Babar Azam and co. have won all five of their group games and will feature against Australia in the semi-final on Thursday in Dubai.

Skipper Babar Azam has been in terrific form, sitting at the top of the run-scoring charts with 264 runs in five innings at 66.

Edited by Aditya Singh