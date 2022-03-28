Pakistan's 3 cancelled ODIs vs WI from last December to be played in Rawalpindi this June

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed the fixtures for their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies. Back in December of 2021, West Indies traveled to Pakistan to take part in a three-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.

Pakistan won the T20I rubber 3-0 but the ODI series was eventually postponed. The decision was agreed on by both the PCB and Cricket West Indies (CWI) after five COVID-19 cases were discovered in the visitors' camp.

The Windies will return to Pakistan in the month of June to complete the ODI leg of their tour. The Kieron Pollard-led unit will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 and the three ODIs will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on June 8, 10 and 12.

Pakistan and West Indies will look to claim crucial ODI Super League points

This will be a crucial series for both Pakistan and the West Indies as they aim for an automatic spot in the 2023 World Cup.

With just five victories after 15 games, West Indies are currently languishing at the eighth spot in the Super League table. They will need to string together a few victories to ensure they avoid playing the qualifiers.

West Indies have been in poor form in the ODI format for some time now. The former world champions have lost their last two ODI rubbers to Ireland and India, respectively. The side are in desperate need of a revival if they want to avoid the ignominy of playing in the Qualifiers.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have won four out of their nine games and are in the tenth spot in the league table.

The Babar Azam-led unit will have a great opportunity to move up the table in the upcoming series against five-time champions Australia. The ODI rubber against Australia will provide an opportunity for the home side to avenge the Test series defeat they suffered earlier this month.

The ODI series against the Aussies will get underway at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, March 29.

Here's a look at the schedule for the West Indies ODI tour of Pakistan, 2022:

1st ODI: 8th June

2nd ODI: 10th June

3rd ODI: 12th June

All three matches will take place in Rawalpindi.

