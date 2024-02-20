"Pakistan's best bowler" - Shaheen Shah Afridi backs Haris Rauf to regain form before T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has thrown his weight behind Haris Rauf to regain his form before the T20 World Cup. The left-arm pacer rated Rauf as the best bowler not only in Lahore Qalandards but the entire country.

Rauf's form since the 2023 World Cup has been dipping significantly. Despite taking 16 wickets in the showpiece event, the 30-year-old leaked plenty of boundaries and largely struggled. The recent T20I series in New Zealand saw him take seven wickets in four matches with an economy rate of 10.62.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Afridi said that Rauf knows how to bounce back from this setback. Pakistan's newly-appointed T20 captain commented:

"Just like batsmen face tough times without scoring runs, bowlers also have such phases. Haris is going through a tough time, but after difficulties come ease because he is a strong player and knows how to bounce back. He is not just Lahore Qalandars' but Pakistan's best bowler, so it's important for him to find his form again."

Rauf also landed in a fresh controversy recently as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) terminated his central contract for not participating in the Test tour of Australia. As a result, he is prohibited from participating in any overseas T20 leagues for now.

"This is a good opportunity for all of us to prepare for the T20 World Cup" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's Saheen Shah Afridi. (Image Credits: Getty)

Shaheen Shah Afridi also said he is enjoying captaincy at all levels and hopes PSL can serve players well ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old added, via the aforementioned source:

"I am enjoying leading my team. I am trying to take the team along with me. It's a great opportunity because I am not just the captain of Lahore Qalandars but also of Pakistan, so I am taking the players along as well, and enjoying it. This is a good opportunity for all of us to prepare for the T20 World Cup."

The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in June in the USA and West Indies. Pakistan will play their marquee match against India in New York.

