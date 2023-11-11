Pakistan's Haris Rauf creates unwanted record of conceding most runs in a single World Cup edition

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf has endured a torrid time with the ball in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The tearaway quick has been subjected to a lot of criticism for his expensive spells.

Rauf bagged three wickets while giving away 64 runs from his 10 overs in Pakistan's last league match against England on Saturday, November 11. During his spell, he broke the record of conceding most runs in a single World Cup edition.

The right-arm seamer has given away 533 runs and taken 16 wickets from nine matches. He surpassed England's Adil Rashid, who had conceded 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

The Men in Green's 2023 campaign ended in heartbreak as they failed to qualify for the all-important semi-finals of the showpiece event. The side managed four wins and as many losses from their first eight outings.

Pakistan look to end 2023 World Cup campaign with consolation win over England

Pakistan and England locked horns in their final league match of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. England won the toss and elected to bat first.

Ben Stokes starred with the bat for the defending champions, scoring 84 runs. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow also hit fine half-centuries, contributing 60 and 59 runs, respectively.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf picked up three wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged two scalps each. England registered an impressive 337-run total after 50 overs.

Babar Azam and Co. will be keen to salvage some pride by securing a consolation win over England. However, their run chase began on a disastrous note, with openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique dismissed cheaply.

Skipper Babar Azam also failed to step up under pressure, perishing after scoring 38 runs off 45 deliveries. The onus will be on Pakistan's middle-order batters to bail their side out of trouble.