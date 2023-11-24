Pakistan's Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

All-rounder Imad Wasim will no longer feature for Pakistan in international cricket as the 34-year-old has announced his retirement on Friday, November 24. With a total of 121 international games under his belt, Imad believed it was the right time to call it quits as far as playing for Pakistan was concerned.

The veteran all-rounder has wished the very best for Pakistan cricket as it has undergone an overhaul at the administration level. Former cricketers like Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have gotten into the setup.

Here's what an extract of Imad Wasim's post on X read as he announced his retirement:

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket. I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan."

It further read:

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel."

Imad Wasim hints at playing in franchise leagues

Imad Wasim also thanked the fans for all the support and indirectly hinted that he will continue to play despite taking international retirement. This could mean he would be seen a lot more in franchise leagues around the world.

Imad further wrote:

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage."

Imad wasn't in Pakistan's scheme of things for quite some time, having last played an ODI match in November 2020 and a T20I match in April 2023.