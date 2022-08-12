Pakistan's marquee players agree to revised clauses in the contract after negotiations with PCB 

Pakistan's leading players, starting with Babar Azam, have agreed to a revised version of their central contract following talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The top-tier players in the squad were reportedly unhappy with several clauses in the contract initially presented to them on June 30.

The PCB announced separate red and white ball contracts for the first time, wherein a total of 33 players were named. Contrary to normal practice, some players chose to opt for legal advice for an objective set of eyes on their new contract.

The players reportedly signed the document prior to their departure to The Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, on the condition that the PCB amend specific clauses in the contract. The squad and the board will pick up their discussions once they return back to the country following the culmination of the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE.

The board gave their full assurances to the players over the revision of the contract as there was a possibility that the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi would depart for the overseas tour without having signed their contracts.

Pakistan players reportedly unhappy over NOC procurment procedure for overseas T20 leagues

One of the major pressing issues that the players found in their contracts was the PCB's policy regarding participation in overseas T20 leagues. It was earlier reported that the board denied NOC to players who expressed their intent to compete in major upcoming T20 tournaments like the Big Bash League (BBL) and the International League T20 (ILT20).

Close to a dozen players belonging to Category C and D signed their contracts right away. However, a group of players including Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali expressed their reservations in signing their contract.

Along with the pertinent NOC issue, the players also wanted more explanation regarding their share of ICC events and sought clarity over sponsorship endorsements.

Pakistan are scheduled to face the Netherlands in the first ODI on August 16 (Tuesday). The selection committee named a 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series while naming a curated contingent for the subsequent 2022 Asia Cup.

Will the Pakistan Cricket Board smoothen the process for the players to obtain NOC for overseas T20 leagues? Let us know what you think

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy