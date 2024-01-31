Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in jail – Reports

Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, who has also served as the Prime Minister, and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case. The verdict comes a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail on a separate charge.

The case alleges that Khan failed to deposit 19 million pounds given by the British government. He allowed a property tycoon to partially adjust the said amount against the PKR 460 billion fine imposed by the apex court.

According to Pakistan’s dawn.com, the couple have been barred from holding any public office for 10 years and slapped with a heavy fine of PKR 787 million each.

As per Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog, the couple received 108 gifts worth PKR 85 million from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries during Khan's term as the Prime Minister between 2018 and 2022.

The couple allegedly sold them at higher prices (PKR 140 million) with Khan’s aides in Dubai, misusing Toshakhana, the government’s treasure house.

While appearing for the prosecution, the judge closed the right to cross-examination of the witness. The couple have been asked to record their statement under Section 342 of Pakistan’s Code of Criminal Procedure. Under this section, a judge can question the accused regarding the case after the witness and prosecution have cross-examined them and before they are called on for their defense.

The hearing was conducted in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where the former PM is imprisoned. In his statement, Imran Khan was quoted as saying by dawn.com:

“My statement is in the [prison] room. I was only called for marking attendance. Why are you in a hurry? [When asked not to waste the court’s time] Even yesterday, the conviction was announced in haste."

He added:

"My lawyers are not here yet. I will submit the statement after showing it to them when they come.”

Imran Khan’s record for Pakistan in numbers

Imran Khan has represented Pakistan in 88 Tests and 175 ODIs, bagging 564 wickets across formats. He also amassed 7,516 runs, including seven tons and 37 half-centuries.

As skipper, Khan has led Pakistan to 75 wins in 139 ODIs and 14 victories in 48 Tests. The all-rounder guided the Men in Green to their only ODI World Cup trophy in 1992. Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final.

