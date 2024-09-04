Pakistan slump to 8th spot in ICC Test rankings after suffering whitewash against Bangladesh at home

Apart from causing a huge hit to their World Test Championship (WTC) aspirations, Pakistan's recent horrid display against Bangladesh at home has resulted in a drop in the ICC Test rankings as well. The Men in Green dropped down to eighth in the table after their fifth Test defeat in a row.

Pakistan were placed sixth in the standings prior to their home series against Bangladesh. However, their recent displays, including heavy losses to prolong Shan Masood's nightmare start as captain, have led to a two-place demotion.

The likes of West Indies and Sri Lanka gained one spot despite their troubles on the England tour as Pakistan etched a new record low. With a rating of only 76, this marks the lowest tally for the Men in Green since the ranking system's conception in 1965.

Trending

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been bolstered by success against New Zealand at home and the historic triumph against Pakistan in the current World Test Championship (WTC). They are placed ninth with a rating of 66. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side are scheduled to tour India next.

"We haven't learnt our lessons" -Pakistan captain Shan Masood

Shan Masood was named skipper of the red-ball side after Babar Azam chose to step down as captain following the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Green put up a spirited display in Australia but ended up with a result of 0-3, along expected lines.

With Jason Gillespie coming in as head coach, Pakistan were hopeful of a fresh start in red-ball cricket, ideally beginning with a home series against Bangladesh. However, the hosts were outplayed and lost by 10 wickets and seven wickets respectively to lose out on vital WTC points.

"We haven't learnt our lessons. I am extremely disappointed. The story has been the same since the Australia series. We should be better at finishing games. We could've bowled well in both games. We let them come back from 26-6 and it happened during my tenure in the last four matches," Masood said during the post-match presentation after the second Test.

Pakistan are set to host England next for a three-match series in October. They are in search of their first home Test series win since 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️