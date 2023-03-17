Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Abbas Afridi lead charts - Updated after Eliminator 1

Peshawar Zalmi, on Thursday, March 16, defeated Islamabad United by 12 runs in the Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Fast bowler Aamer Jamal became the Player of the Match after he picked up two important wickets of Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood.

Babar Azam also scored 64 runs off 39 balls with 10 fours. The Zalmi are set to face Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 on Friday, March 17 in Lahore.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans remains the leading run-scorer of PSL 2023. Earlier, Rizwan became the first batter to score over 500 runs in a PSL edition three times. The Sultans’ skipper has scored 516 runs from 11 matches at an average of 57.33 and a strike-rate of 142.54 with four half-centuries and a century against Karachi Kings to show for his efforts.

Zalmi leader Babar Azam is second on the list, with 480 runs from 10 matches at an average of 53.33 and a strike-rate of 148.60. Babar recently scored 9000 runs in T20 cricket and reached to the milestone faster than Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Abbas Afridi of the Multan Sultans sits on the top of the wicket-taker’s list in PSL 2023. The fast bowler has picked up 23 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.45. He also became the fifth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the history of the PSL.

Ihsanullah, who held the top spot for quite some time, is now second on the list. The speedster has picked up 21 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.26 with a five-wicket haul against Quetta Gladiators to show for his efforts.

