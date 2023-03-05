Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 20

Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars strengthened their grip at the top of the points table in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans by 21 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After scoring 180 in the first innings, the Qalandars restricted the Sultans to 159 for the loss of seven wickets in the second. Rashid Khan was named the Player of the Match after he finished with incredible bowling figures of 4-0-15-3.

Sam Billings chipped in with the bat for the Qalandars, scoring 54 runs off 35 balls with six fours and two sixes. Abdullah Shafique scored 48 runs off 35 balls.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan has arguably been the standout batter in PSL 2023 and is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has racked up 388 runs from seven matches at an average of 77.60 and a strike-rate of 138.57 with two half-centuries and a century to show for his efforts.

The hundred Rizwan scored was against the Karachi Kings on February 22. Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim is second on the list, having scored 329 runs from eight matches at an average of 164.50 and a strike-rate of 176.88 with three half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 92 against Islamabad United.

Pakistan Super League Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. The fast bowler picked up a five-wicket haul against the Quetta Gladiators and hasn’t looked back since then. Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah’s teammate in the Sultans, has 12 wickets to his name from six matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of the Lahore Qalandars has picked up 10 wickets from seven matches with a fifer against Peshawar Zalmi to show for his efforts. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Amir and Usama Mir have nine wickets apiece in the tournament so far.

