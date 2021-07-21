Pakistan team travels from Manchester to Barbados (pictures)

After the conclusion of the three-match ODI and T20I series against England, the Pakistan cricket team has set foot on the Caribbean lands for the upcoming assignment.

Pakistan's tour of the West Indies will begin this month with the first of the five-match T20I series to be held on July 27. The first two games of the series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados before the bandwagon moves to Guyana for the last three T20Is. The two-match Test series will follow the T20I series. Sabina Park in Jamaica will host both these games.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share pictures of the team's arrival in Barbados.

According to the PCB, the Test specialists will leave for Barbados on July 26 and join the rest of the squad.

Pakistan's forgettable tour of England

The Pakistan cricket team struggled in all departments of the game during their recent tour of England. They were outdone in the three-match ODI series. While they failed to put big totals on the board in the first two matches, they struggled to defend a total in excess of 300 in the third game.

It seemed as if they were back on track in the T20I series when they posted their highest ever total (232/6) in this format in the first T20I and won the game by 31 runs. However, they couldn't carry the momentum forward into the next two matches.

England posted a massive total of 200 runs in the second T20I, and Pakistan fell 45 runs short of the target. In the deciding fixture, England managed to chase down a target of 155 runs with three wickets to spare as they clinched the series.

With the West Indies in red-hot form in the shortest format of the game, it will be a massive challenge for Babar Azam and his men to get the better of the defending T20I World champions.

In the recent five-match T20I series against Australia, Kieron Pollard and his men were absolutely ruthless. They clinched the series with three consecutive wins in the first three games and fell short by only four runs in the fourth match. However, they bounced back with a 16-run win in the final match to clinch the series 4-1.

