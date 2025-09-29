"Pakistan have been the most underwhelming team" - R Ashwin's scathing take after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Pakistan finishing as runners-up in the Asia Cup 2025 does not suggest that they are the second-best team in the subcontinent. The Men in Green succumbed to their third consecutive defeat to Team India in the tournament as Suryakumar Yadav and co. clinched the title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Pakistan secured wins over minnows Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make it into the Super 4 stage of the competition. With narrow wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, they made it to the finals against an unbeaten India team.

Salman Ali Agha and co. tested India in the summit clash, but the defending champions ultimately prevailed to clinch a record-extending ninth title. Pakistan were on top at one stage, cruising at 113-1 at one stage after being put into bat. However, they lost the plot against Indian spinners, and had to settle for just 146 in the end

R Ashwin questioned Pakistan's credentials as a top side on the back of the humiliating collapse and lack of outright wins in the tournament.

"A collapse of 33-9 at this elite level? We can say that India and Pakistan faced in the Asia Cup final after 41 years, and India won, and all of that. But, let's not kid ourselves by saying that Pakistan is the second-best team in Asia. In this tournament, Pakistan have been the most underwhelming team in terms of performance. They did not put in a performance where they outclassed the opponent. They have struggled with the bat, they have been up and down and patchy with the ball," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The run chase was far from a straightforward affair for India as they were reduced to 20-3 in the power play. Tilak Varma's match-winning unbeaten fifty, coupled with some vital cameos by Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, helped the team cross the line with just two balls to spare.

R Ashwin termed that the Asia Cup 2025 final comes across as a vital learning experience for the new players, and a guide to how to operate under high pressure.

"I expected India to win easily, but that did not happen. The Indian team got a good lesson today, they got to know how they can bat under high-pressure situations, how much calmness they can show, so it will be a good learning experience for all the players. In this current team, if you look at it, almost all of them are new players, they have not played too many big matches," he added.

Tilak Varma was adjudged player of the match for his incredible 69 runs off 53 deliveries. The young batter operated under extreme pressure to stabilise the innings after the powerplay setback, and efficiently switched gears as the innings progressed.

"He showed why he is a class apart" - R Ashwin's massive praise for Kuldeep Yadav after stunning spell in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a defining impact in the Asia Cup 2025 Final, with his bowling figures of 4-30. He triggered Pakistan's collapse after dismissing Saim Ayub in the 13th over of the innings.

After conceding 23 runs off his first two overs, Kuldeep Yadav made a strong comeback, which included three wickets off the final over of his spell. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025, with a record tally of 17 wickets.

R Ashwin highlighted the left-arm spinner's solid defensive game plan against Fakhar Zaman. Kuldeep conceded 12 runs off the seven deliveries against the veteran opener.

"I've been saying this from the England tour that Kuldeep Yadav has to be in the playing XI. He has been at the top of his game in T20Is, and yet again, he showed why he is a class apart. He bowled a couple of deliveries wide to Fakhar Zaman, and the commentators were saying that he should bowl more attacking and all that, but that was the right plan, Fakhar Zaman is a one-sided player," Ashwin opined.

Kuldeep Yadav's spin partner Varun Chakaravarthy also put in a game-changing shift as he dismissed both opening batters to end with figures of 2-30 off his four overs. The mystery spinner handed India their much-needed first breakthrough as he had Sahibzada Farhan caught in the deep to end an 84-run opening partnership.

"We can praise Kuldeep Yadav for his four wickets, but I want to dwell a little on Varun Chakaravarthy. I'm a huge fan of Kuldeep, but when Chakaravarthy dismissed Fakhar Zaman, the complexion of the game changed completely. After that, it was very difficult for Pakistan, their batters had a hard time reading Kuldeep Yadav, from then on, it was India's game to boss," Ashwin added.

Varun Chakaravarthy had a solid Asia Cup 2025 campaign, finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker for India with seven scalps at an average of 20.42 and an economy rate of 6.50.

