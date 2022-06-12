×
West Indies players spotted wearing face masks on the field during PAK vs WI 3rd ODI due to dust storm in Multan

PAK vs WI 3rd ODI was interrupted due to a dust storm (Pics: Twitter)
Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 12, 2022 09:34 PM IST

Pakistan and West Indies are battling it out in the final ODI of their three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium today. However, the contest had to be interrupted due to dust storms in the city.

Due to low visibility, West Indies and Pakistan players had to walk back after 33 overs of the 1st innings. Pakistan were 155/5 when play was interrupted. While play resumed after a brief pause, the match was reduced to 48 overs per side due to bad weather.

Notably, players from the Windies camp were seen wearing face masks on the field. However, they weren’t wearing masks due to COVID-19 protocols, but to protect themselves from the dust storm.

Watch a video of the occurrence here:

youtube-cover
Players wearing masks not for Covid-19 reasons but due to the dust storm in Multan #PAKvWI #Cricket https://t.co/Zn97Lba1sI

Meanwhile, Pakistan have already clinched the series by securing comprehensive victories in the first two fixtures. The visitors will be aiming to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation win in the third and final match of the 50-over rubber.

The Babar Azam-led side, on the other hand, have a significant chance of white-washing West Indies and will look to go all guns blazing in the 3rd ODI.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran shines with the ball

.@76Shadabkhan's blitz and @ImamUlHaq12's composed half-century take Pakistan to a challenging total 👏#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai https://t.co/ndP03QXwJI

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. While opener Imam-ul-Haq contributed with a gutsy 62-run knock, the rest of the top-order failed to make an impact in the encounter.

Windies captain stunned the Pakistani side with his bowling performance in the game. The part-time spinner conceded 48 runs from his full quota of 10 overs and picked up four crucial wickets.

Shadab Khan steadied the ship for his team with an impressive knock lower down the order. The right-hander scored an invaluable 86 runs. Pakistan managed to recover from their precarious position of 117/5 and score 269/9 in their 48 overs.

