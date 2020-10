Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast, and live streaming details

Babar Azam’s reign as ODI skipper is set to begin as Pakistan play host to Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, starting tomorrow in Rawalpindi. It will mark the return of international cricket to Pakistan ever since the limited-overs series against Bangladesh was abandoned earlier this year.

The series will begin with 3 ODIs being played every alternate day followed by the 3-match T20I series starting November 7th. The 50-over leg will have more relevance as the matches will fall under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – a pathway to the 2023 World Cup.

All 6 matches will be played in Rawalpindi, which will be hosting an ODI for the first time since 2006. While Pakistan last played an ODI series in October 2019 versus Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe is visiting the country for the first time since 2015. On that tour, they were blanked 2-0 each in the ODI and T20I series.

Cricket lovers across the world can catch the action live on:

India: Sony Six, Jio TV, Sony Liv app

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network)

USA: Willow TV

Advertisement

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries: OSN Sports Cricket HD

Afghanistan: RTA

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe full squads and schedule

Babar Azam scored 77 runs in 2 T20Is against England in August this year.

Pakistan ODI squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Pakistan T20I squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Chamu Chibhaba (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Faraz Akram, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tripiano, Sean Williams

Advertisement

Zimbabwe T20I squad: Chamu Chibhaba (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Faraz Akram, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tripiano, Sean Williams

Fixtures:

1st ODI: October 30 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – 12:30 PM/ 12:00 Local

2nd ODI: November 1 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – 12:30 PM/ 12:00 Local

3rd ODI: November 3 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – 12:30 PM/ 12:00 Local

1st T20I: November 7 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – 4:00 PM/ 3:30 Local

2nd T20I: November 8 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – 4:00 PM/ 3:30 Local

3rd T20I: November 10 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – 4:00 PM/ 3:30 Local