"Pakistan will be at the bottom of that list" - Former SRH all-rounder's massive claim on India-Pakistan rivalry after Asia Cup 2025

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and England all-rounder Ravi Bopara stated that there is a massive difference between India and Pakistan in terms of mentality and skill following the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The Men in Blue trounced their arch-rivals thrice over the course of the tournament to win the title for a record-extending ninth time in history.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side made easy work of Pakistan in both the group stage and the Super 4 stage matches in one-sided contests. Despite being in a spot of bother in the final, they were able to claw their way out and record a thrilling last-over win to defend the title.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav stressed on the fact that there is no rivalry against Pakistan during the tournament, while batter Tilak Varma echoed the same statement after India's third successive win over the opposition.

Ravi Bopara feels that India considers top-ranked nations like Australia, England, and South Africa, as their rivals rather than Pakistan, against whom they have not lost a single match since 2022.

“I don’t think India see Pakistan as a major threat. They might see England as a major threat. They might see Australia or New Zealand or South Africa. Pakistan will be at the bottom of that list," Bopara said on the Beards before Wicket podcast (via Times of India).

“The rivalry will be right at the top of the list, but in terms of cricketing quality, it’s different. I’m pretty sure in India’s dressing room, the talk is something like: ‘Let’s not take them too lightly today, let’s make sure we bury them.’ "In Pakistan’s dressing room, it’s probably more like: ‘Hey, one of us has to have a day out today and we’ll win," he added.

The team outshone Pakistan across all departments during the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The Salman Ali Agha-led side, still maneuvering their way in the shortest format under head coach Mike Hesson, could not cope with the seamless Indian setup.

"India's mindset is completely different" - Ravi Bopara does not believe that Pakistan have the ability to outskill

In the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan crumbled against the Indian spinners to be bowled out for 146 after being placed at 113-2 at one stage of the innings. The team's inability to cope with pressure and poor skill levels against India were on show as they failed to capitalise on moments to register yet another defeat.

“They don’t think they’re going to out-skill India. They just hope that if someone like Fakhar Zaman has a big day, that might be enough. But India’s mindset is completely different,” the former player said.

After decimating Pakistan across all fronts, India shift their focus to the longest format. The Shubman Gill-led side will begin their home season with a two-match Test series against the West Indies, set to begin on Thursday, October 2.

