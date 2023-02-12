"Pakistan will not be participating in 2023 World Cup" - Danish Kaneria makes bold claim amid 2023 Asia Cup venue saga

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria recently made a bold claim, saying Pakistan won't participate in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in India later this year.

Incidentally, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened to pull out of the 50-over World Cup if they are denied the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Speaking on the same, Kaneria revealed that a decision in this regard is expected within two to three days. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Pakistan will not be participating in the 2023 World Cup. The confirmation of the same will come in a day or two. It would be a good thing if Pakistan agreed to host the Asia Cup in Dubai or Qatar."

Asian Cricket Council (ICC) officials met in Bahrain earlier this month to decide on the venue for the continental tournament after the BCCI cleared its stance on not traveling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

However, they failed to reach a conclusion and a final decision is expected when they meet once again in March.

"This is not something new for us" - Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi on Asia Cup 2023 row

PCB chairman Najam Sethi opened up on the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 saga before the ACC meeting, saying that BCCI's stance is not surprising.

"BCCI wants Pakistan to travel to India, but BCCI doesn't want India to play in Pakistan," Sethi told reporters. "This is not something new for us."

The uncertainty around the 2023 Asia Cup began in October when ACC president and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the tournament will not be played in Pakistan as India cannot travel to the neighboring nation due to political tensions.

Other participating teams are also being asked to get their government's approval on whether they can travel to Pakistan.

