Pakistan Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table- Updated Standings after Lahore vs Peshawar, Match 9

Lahore women are at the top of the table with three wins in three games. Karachi women are second after registering their second win in three attempts on Thursday, with four points against their name.

Rawalpindi also came back to winning ways by beating Quetta by eight wickets on Thursday. They are in third place with four points in three games. At number four is Quetta, who suffered their second consecutive loss on Thursday.

With a solitary win in three games, Quetta find themselves at number four. Multan too have only a solitary win in three games and are currently second from the bottom. Peshawar women are yet to win a game in the tournament and are rooted right at the bottom of the points table.

POS Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Lahore Women 3 3 0 0 6 5.009 2 Karachi Women 3 2 1 0 4 2.576 3 Rawalpindi Women 3 2 1 0 4 1.157 4 Quetta Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.534 5 Multan Women 3 1 2 0 2 -1.815 6 Peshawar Women 3 0 3 0 0 -6.451

Lahore picks third win in a row; Peshawar continue to look for their first win

The seventh match of the Pakistan women’s T20 Tournament 2024 took place between Quetta and Rawalpindi at Diamond Club Ground on Thursday. After winning the toss, Rawalpindi opted to field first.

Quetta, batting first, had managed to score 136 runs in the first innings, thanks to a blistering 70-run knock off 66 balls from Tuba Hassan. Rawalpindi’s bowling attack was led by Tania Saeed, who returned with great figures of two for 16 in four overs.

In reply, Rawalpindi chased down the score in 18.2 overs. Both the openers, Ajma Saleen (2) and Fajar Naved (10) departed early, however, it was followed by an unbeaten 124-run partnership between Natalia Parvaiz (57 off 84) and Aliya Riaz (63 off 70).

The duo helped the team earn valuable two points. In the second game on Thursday, Multan took on Karachi. The former won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they dished another disappointing performance with the bat, bundling out for just 91 runs.

Aleena Masood top-scored for them, scoring 26 off 48 balls. Syeda Aroob Shah was the star performer for Karachi with the ball, claiming three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

Karachi women chased down the target in just 11.5 overs. Javeria Khan, once again, stood out with the bat, scoring 47 runs in 40 deliveries. Syed Aroob Shah also played an unbeaten cameo of 17 off eight deliveries.

The ninth match of the Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 saw Peshawar taken on Lahore. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers, Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Amin put on a show with the bat as they notched a 233-run partnership for the opening wicket.

The duo played till the end and didn’t let Peshawar pick a single wicket during the first innings. Sadaf scored 106 off 84 balls, while Sidra Amin amassed 113 off 84 deliveries. Peshawar didn’t make any impact with the bat as they could only manage to score 86 runs in the second innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App