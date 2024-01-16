Pakistan Women’s T20 Tournament 2024- Updated Standings after Match 03

Rawalpindi registered a massive 7-wicket win in their first game against Peshawar and are sitting at the top of the points table. Lahore take up the second spot, courtesy of their victory in the campaign opener against Multan.

Quetta find itself at number three on the points table. They beat Karachi in their first match by 6 wickets on Monday. The bottom three positions are currently occupied by Karachi, Multan, and Peshawar.

Karachi Women have a better net run rate (-0.151) than Multan (-4.973) and Peshawar (-5.661) and are placed at number four on the table. Multan Women are languishing in fifth place, while Peshawar are rooted at the bottom of the points table.

POS Team Played Won Lost NR NRR Points 1 Rawalpindi 1 1 0 0 5.661 2 2 Lahore 1 1 0 0 4.973 2 3 Quetta 1 1 0 0 0.151 2 4 Karachi 1 0 1 0 -0.151 0 5 Multan 1 0 1 0 -4.973 0 6 Peshawar 1 0 1 0 -5.661 0

Quetta, Rawalpindi, and Lahore start on a winning note

The much-anticipated Pakistan’s National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 began on Monday with great enthusiasm and fervor, and three games took place on the first day of the tournament.

Quetta Women took on Karachi Women in the first match of the National Women T20 Tournament 2024. Batting first, Karachi Women put up 119 runs on the board, thanks to an outstanding knock of 74 runs in 80 deliveries from Javeria Khan.

In reply, Quetta Women chased it down in 19.5 overs. Opener, Fareeha Mehmood led the way with the bat as she smashed a match-winning 63 off 79 deliveries. Tuba Hassan gave her good support, amassing 34 off 25 balls.

The second match of the day saw Multan Women take on Lahore Women. After winning the toss, Multan opted to bat first. Unfortunately, none of the batters got going as they were bundled out for just 69 runs on the board.

Ghulam Fatima was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore as she claimed three wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs. It took only 8.4 overs for Lahore Women to chase down the score. Both the openers, Sadaf Shamas (35 off 40) and Sidra Amin (31 off 40), remained unbeaten and guided the team to a win quite comfortably.

Rawalpindi Women and Peshawar Women took on each other in the third match of Day 1. The former won the toss and elected to field first. It proved to be a great decision as Rawalpindi bundled out Peshawar for just 51 runs in the first innings.

Raahima Syed (13) and Aleena Shah (13) were the only two players who registered double-digit scores. In reply, Rawalpindi chased down the score in 6.2 overs. Aliya Riaz played a handsome knock of 23 off 13 to guide her team home easily.

