Pakistani fast bowler hilariously slaps wicketkeeper’s face while high-fiving during PSL 2025 match [Watch]

Multan Sultans pacer Ubaid Shah was involved in a hilarious moment during the team's PSL 2025 clash with Lahore Qalandars in Multan on Tuesday, April 22. The fast bowler ended up unintentionally slapping wicketkeeper Usman Khan during a wicket celebration.
Ubaid dismissed the well-set Sam Billings on the final ball of the 15th over. The English batter was caught by Kamran Ghulam at cover after a well-made 43 off 23 deliveries.
The bowler was pumped up after the wicket and in the heat of the moment, slapped Usman on the head while giving him a high-five. The wicketkeeper seemed in some pain after the unexpected blow.
Here's a video of the incident:
It is worth mentioning that Billings hit Ubaid for two sixes in the same over, which could have been the reason behind the bowler's passionate celebration.
Ubaid Shah picked up 3 wickets as Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in PSL 2025 clash
Multan Sultans clinched their maiden victory of PSL 2025 by trumping Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs on Tuesday. The Muhammad Rizwan-led side successfully defended a 229-run target.
Ubaid Shah came up with a fantastic performance for Multan, claiming three wickets. He dismissed Sam Billings, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell, finishing with figures of 4-0-37-3. He is also his team's leading wicket-taker in the edition, bagging six scalps at an economy rate of 9.50 across three outings.
Multan Sultans opener Yasir Khan was adjudged the Player of the Match. The batter played a wonderful 87-run knock in 44 balls. The side, however, continue to languish at the bottom of the PSL 2025 points table, with just one victory from four ouitngs.
Muhammad Rizwan and Co. will next be seen in action on Wednesday, April 23, when they take on Islamabad United in Multan. With their losing streak finally coming to an end, the side will be keen to make the most of the momentum and add some valuable points to their tally at this juncture.
