Pakistani left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari announces retirement from Test cricket

Pakistani left-arm speedster Usman Shinwari on Tuesday announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game. The 27-year-old took the decision to call time on his Test career to 'prolong his cricket career'.

Shinwari, who has 48 international wickets to his name, has represented Pakistan in one Test match and played 33 first class matches. He has also contested in 17 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals for his nation. His only Test match came against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in December 2019.

In 2017, a medical screening confirmed that the left-armer had been diagnosed with a stress fracture on the back in what was a career-threatening blow. He struggled with the same injury in the early days of his career. He has sustained back injuries twice before and missed a major chunk of the 2014-15 season as a result.

Shinwari, in his Twitter statement, announced that he is bidding farewell to Test cricket in order to extend his span of playing cricket.

The cricketer said in a statement on Twitter that he has now recovered from his back injury and is "absolutely fit," but that he is resigning from the red-ball cricket.

The pacer made the announcement, stating that he made the decision on advice from the doctors and the physio. Shinwari also particularly appreciated physio Javed Mughal for helping in his recovery and make a comeback.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani T20I squad arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for the 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting from November 19.

