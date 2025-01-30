Paramilitary forces deployed for Virat Kohli during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [In Pictures]

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is jam-packed, with Virat Kohli returning to domestic cricket to play in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture between Delhi and Railways. On the opening day (Thursday, January 30), paramilitary forces have been deployed for Kohli.

With the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) making entry free for the match, a massive crowd is present both inside and outside the stadium just to watch Virat Kohli in action.

Ahead of the game, there was a two-kilometer-long queue outside the stadium from 3 am IST, and fans have only been going berserk. A fan also breached the security and invaded the field to meet and touch Kohli's feet. The security immediately rushed to usher the fan out of the field.

Trending

However, following this breach and the large number of fans gathered, security has been increased. Paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure safety in Virat Kohli's presence. In a picture posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), paramilitary was spotted outside the boundary line soon after the fan breached the security and entered the field.

Watch the visual of the paramilitary being deployed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash between Delhi and Railways below:

Expand Tweet

Fan breaches security to enter pitch and touch Virat Kohli's feet

The craze for Virat Kohli seems unmatched and unparalleled, as evident by the massive crowd gathered to watch him in action. During Delhi's fielding on the opening day of the game, a fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to meet Kohli.

The fan was seen running towards the 36-year-old legend, who was positioned in the slip cordon. The fan went down and touched the former India captain's feet. However, security soon took action and ushered him off the field.

While he was being taken away, Kohli made a warm gesture by asking the security to not hit the fan and simply take him off the field.

Meanwhile, Delhi have managed to reduce the Railways to 87/5 after 27 overs (at the time of writing).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️