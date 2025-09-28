"Parthiv Patel picks Indian playing XI, predicts POTM ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel picked India's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The summit clash is set to be played on Sunday, September 28.

Ad

He believed that Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill would be the openers without a doubt. The duo has gotten India off to blazing starts in the powerplay consistently throughout the tournament. Abhishek has been in stellar form. The left-hander has smashed 309 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike-rate of 204.63.

Looking at India's batting order, Parthiv Patel reflected that any batter could be shifted according to the situation or the demand. However, he picked Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (if fit), and Axar Patel in the middle order.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Parthiv retained Arshdeep Singh in his playing XI, keeping Shivam Dube out. He picked Jasprit Bumrah as the other pacer along with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakavararthy as the lead spinners.

"The way our batting is going, only two players are set in that order - Abhishek and Gill. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Bumrah, and Varun," he said on his YouTube channel. (13:31)

Ad

Ad

Parthiv Patel's India playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 final: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Parthiv Patel predicts Shubman Gill as POTM ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Parthiv Patel predicted star Indian batter Shubman Gill as the 'Player Of The Match' in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. He reckoned that Abhishek and Gill would have the most chances to perform as they opened the batting.

Ad

"I think Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will have the most opportunities because they play at the top. I think Shubman Gill can be the player of the match," he said. (16:15)

Gill has not been in the best of form. He has scored 115 runs from six games at an average of 23 and a strike-rate of 155.40. He has shown glimpses of his potential in the format. Gill scored a 28-ball 47 against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash. Therefore, he would be confident of putting up a match-winning display in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news