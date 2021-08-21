Parvez Rasool appeals to BCCI for intervention following allegations of stealing pitch roller

India and Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Parvez Rasool is reportedly considering his future with the JKCA after he was accused of stealing a pitch roller. The off-spinner has been asked to return the equipment or face police action. Rasool has denied any wrongdoing and is now requesting the BCCI to intervene in this matter.

Rasool, who has represented India in two limited-overs fixtures, claims that instead of stealing, he has been taking over the daily expenses of the ground and had even contributed towards the construction of the venue.

Speaking to Indian Express, he said:

"I think BCCI should intervene now. Please see my work. I’m trying to promote cricket on my part. I had spent from my own pocket to build that ground and meet daily expenses. I don’t take any money, I help players."

He felt that he was no longer comfortable representing the state and spoke about the anguish that other players might be facing. He added, while claiming he never received a timely warning from the authorities:

"Roller is not like a tennis ball that I can keep in my pocket and roam wherever I want to. It’s for ground use, it’s for cricket development. I really don’t know why these things are happening here. I got a ‘second notice’ which stated that we had sent you a notice on 5th of July.”

Rasool asserts he never received any sort of notice on July 5 while the authorities claim that the notice was e-mailed to him.

An officer felt that I should hang myself, claims Rasool

The 32-year-old spoke about a post on social media where an officer claimed that Rasool should be given a longer rope so that he can hang himself. Rasool believes that he has not done anything worth taking his life. He elaborated:

“The official deleted it but I have the screenshot of it. Can anyone tell me what wrong I have done that I need to be hanged? If you have any doubts, they have my phone number, they can call me. It took mere seconds to clarify but it seems they wanted to victimize me.”

J&K star cricketer #ParvezRasool said that there is big change in J&K cricket with everyone getting equal opportunity to showcase his/her talent.



Parvez Rasool praises Irfan Pathan, JKCA for change in J&K cricket. pic.twitter.com/MNqxDsy9xh — Saqib Ashraf (@SaqibQashmiri) November 2, 2018

Rasool adds that the development of the cricket network in the state is all that he desires and he is currently promoting the sport and sponsoring young cricketers in his hometown of Bijbehara.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava