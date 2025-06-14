Pat Cummins ends Temba Bavuma’s resistance for 66 on Day 4 of SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

Australian captain Pat Cummins dismissed South African skipper Temba Bavuma for 66 in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Saturday, June 14. The right-hander fell to a short of length delivery that hit him high on the bat and Alex Carey took the catch behind the stumps.

The dismissal left South Africa 217/3, still 65 runs away from winning the final. It was a wicket that Australia badly wanted to kickstart their pursuit of pulling off an improbable win. It was Cummins' first wicket in the second innings and his seventh wicket of the match.

The dismissal ended an outstanding stand of 147 runs for the third wicket between Bavuma and Aiden Markram. The partnership has ensured that South Africa hold all the aces to win their first global title in 27 years.

Bavuma batted through large parts of the third day with an hamstring injury, showing admirable resillience to put on the big stand with Markram.

Aiden Markram holds key as South Africa inch closer to victory at Lord's

Bavuma's dismissal meant that the onus was now on Aiden Markram to take South Africa home in the summit clash. The 30-year-old batted superbly on Day Three to score a hundred and ensured South Africa were in the driver's seat for victory.

Markram was involved in two significant stands on Day Three. He put on 61 runs for the second wicket with Wiaan Mulder and then 147 runs for the third wicket with Bavuma to put Australia on the backfoot.

A victory in the 2025 WTC final for South Africa would be their first global title since they won the Knockout Trophy in Dhaka in 1998. At the time of writing, South Africa were 225/3 after 62nd overs with Markram and Tristan Stubbs at the crease.

