PCB to allow Umar Akmal's participation in the 2021-22 Pakistan domestic cricket season from September

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted Umar Akmal permission to participate in domestic cricket tournaments starting next month.

The talented Pakistani batter has shown good progress in his rehabilitation program, which paved the path for his comeback after a 12-month ban.

The PCB press release said:

"Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month. In the processes completed to date, Umar has shown remorse, attended an anti-corruption lecture, and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.

"His rehabilitation programme is expected to conclude next month, following which he will become eligible to participate in the Pakistan domestic cricket season 2021-22."

Hopefully I can just focus on cricket now as there is a lot of cricket left in me: Umar Akmal

On February 20 last year, Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban from all forms of cricket by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he failed to report on a match-fixing related approach during the Pakistan Super League in 2020.

Following an appeal by Akmal, the ban was eventually reduced to a year. The 31-year-old said on the matter:

"I opted against reporting the matter to the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit as I was concerned the information would be leaked out and not remain confidential.

"I had every intention of reporting the matter. I went to meet Board chairman to tell him the approach made to me to spot-fix in Pakistan Super League. Unfortunately, I could not meet him as he was busy and this issue happened. I have never been involved in such practices because to me, to play for Pakistan is the biggest honor."

Umar Akmal concluded by saying that he still intends to make a comeback into the Pakistan national team.

"Cricket is my bread and butter, and I know how much loss I have suffered in the last one year away from the sport. I want to resurrect my Pakistan career and hopefully, I can do that. I have learnt a lot in these last 12 months and hopefully I can just focus on cricket now as there is a lot of cricket left in me."

