CSA announce Pakistan's limited-overs tour of South Africa 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) today confirmed that they will be hosting Pakistan for seven limited-overs matches in the first half of April. The tour will comprise of three ODIs, which will be part of the on-going ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, and four T20Is.

Pakistan's white-ball squads will arrive in Johannesburg on March 26th and will enter a bio-secure environment before the start of the ODI series. Pakistan were originally scheduled to feature in three T20Is. However, on CSA's request, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to add another fixture to the tour.

Graeme Smith, CSA's director of cricket, expressed his gratitude towards the PCB for agreeing to play a fourth T20I, which will provide them with added international competition in what has been a lean home summer.

"We are grateful to the PCB for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20, which will give us some much-needed additional international content. Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld," said Smith.

Graeme Smith also announced that the ODI series will include the iconic Pink ODI at the Wanderers to raise funds for breast cancer patients.

"We will also have the much-anticipated ‘Betway Pink ODI’ take place during the tour and that is something further to look forward to for the players, the fans and all those associated with this iconic day," said Smith.

All matches will be played in the Highveld with the games to be split between Wanderers (Johannesburg) and SuperSport Park (Centurion).

Pakistan's tour of South Africa 2021 - Schedule

2 April - 1st ODI; SuperSport Park

Advertisement

April - 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium

7 April - 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park

10 April - 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium

12 April - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium

14 April - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park

16 April - 4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria