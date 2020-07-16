The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced Pepsi as the principal sponsor of the Pakistan cricket team till June 30, 2021.

The two parties have enjoyed a long-lasting partnership with Pepsi sponsoring the Pakistan national cricket team numerous times in the last two decades or so.

Saad Munawar Khan, Marketing and Franchise Director at PepsiCo Pakistan, said that they were extremely proud of continuing their sponsorship deal with the Pakistan cricket team:

“We are proud to continue our much cherished journey with Pakistan cricket as the principal partner of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team. Pepsi, Pakistan cricket and our passionate supporters are all part of one family and we are very excited to see our champion cricketers taking the field and making us proud with stellar performances.”

Pepsi has been sponsoring Pakistan cricket team since 1990s

PCB's Commercial Director Babar Hamid also reflected upon the longevity of this valued partnership and the significance of the Pakistan cricket team partnering with the beverage company:

“Pepsi has been our valued partner since the 1990s, during which period we have shared great on-field memories and we look forward to that continuing over the next 12-months. This extension of the partnership not only reflects our relationship and understanding with Pepsi, but also indicates the value that they place on the profile and visibility that sponsoring the Pakistan men’s national cricket team brings.”

PCB also revealed that EasyPaisa, a digital financial services company based in Pakistan, will be the associate partner of the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming tour of England.

The Pakistan cricket team's sponsorship dilemma was becoming a major issue as the PCB continued to struggle to land a new sponsorship deal following the expiration of its last contract with a beverage company.